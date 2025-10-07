Patiala logs 250 dengue cases,Punjab health department issues advisory

With nearly 100 dengue cases over the past week, Patiala has emerged as the worst-affected district in Punjab so far this season. The district has already recorded 250 cases this season, compared to 84 during the same period last year. Patiala is followed by Ludhiana, which has reported 154 cases so far. Officials have urged residents to observe a weekly “dry day” and remove stagnant water in and around their houses. (HT )

According to the health authorities, the Nabha block of Patiala alone accounted for 124 cases.

The ongoing rainfall over the past 24 hours has added to the concerns of increased mosquito breeding, prompting health officials to seek community participation in anti-dengue drives.

The Patiala health department on Monday urged the residents to remain vigilant and adopt preventive measures.

Officials have advised that anyone suffering from a fever lasting more than two days should immediately consult a doctor and undergo testing to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Jagpalinder Singh said, “Given the spike in dengue cases, we appeal to people to take precautionary measures to curb the spread. If someone has fever for more than two days, they should immediately visit a doctor and get tested for dengue.”

With the change in season, residents have been asked to drain and dry water tanks of coolers that are no longer in use and observe a weekly “dry day” to remove stagnant water in and around their houses. Items such as bird pots, flower pot trays, scrap material, broken drums, tyres, and plastic containers should not be left in the open during the rainy season, officials said.