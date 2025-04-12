Patiala: Murder case cracked, accused held in 6 hours

Patiala : Police have solved a murder case of a 52-year-old man, Mahinder Singh, within six hours of the crime. The victim was shot dead on Thursday night near the old bus stand in Patiala while drinking liquor with the accused, Kunal Wadhwa, officials said on Friday. Police have solved a murder case of a 52-year-old man, Mahinder Singh, within six hours of the crime. The victim was shot dead on Thursday night near the old bus stand in Patiala while drinking liquor with the accused, Kunal Wadhwa, officials said on Friday.

According to Patiala superintendent of police (SP) Palwinder Singh Cheema, the accused was arrested shortly after the incident, and the weapon used in the murder, a .32-bore revolver, was recovered. Police also impounded a Brezza car that the accused used to flee the scene.

The murder took place around 10:30pm on Thursday, when a heated argument broke out between the business partners, Mahinder Singh and Kunal Wadhwa. During the altercation, Wadhwa allegedly fired five shots, killing Singh on the spot.

The accused has been booked under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The motive behind the murder is still under investigation, and the police are seeking to determine the exact reasons for the fatal c