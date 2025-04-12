Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Patiala: Murder case cracked, accused held in 6 hours

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 12, 2025 06:26 AM IST

Police have solved a murder case of a 52-year-old man, Mahinder Singh, within six hours of the crime. The victim was shot dead on Thursday night near the old bus stand in Patiala while drinking liquor with the accused, Kunal Wadhwa, officials said on Friday

Patiala : Police have solved a murder case of a 52-year-old man, Mahinder Singh, within six hours of the crime. The victim was shot dead on Thursday night near the old bus stand in Patiala while drinking liquor with the accused, Kunal Wadhwa, officials said on Friday.

Police have solved a murder case of a 52-year-old man, Mahinder Singh, within six hours of the crime. The victim was shot dead on Thursday night near the old bus stand in Patiala while drinking liquor with the accused, Kunal Wadhwa, officials said on Friday.
Police have solved a murder case of a 52-year-old man, Mahinder Singh, within six hours of the crime. The victim was shot dead on Thursday night near the old bus stand in Patiala while drinking liquor with the accused, Kunal Wadhwa, officials said on Friday.

According to Patiala superintendent of police (SP) Palwinder Singh Cheema, the accused was arrested shortly after the incident, and the weapon used in the murder, a .32-bore revolver, was recovered. Police also impounded a Brezza car that the accused used to flee the scene.

The murder took place around 10:30pm on Thursday, when a heated argument broke out between the business partners, Mahinder Singh and Kunal Wadhwa. During the altercation, Wadhwa allegedly fired five shots, killing Singh on the spot.

The accused has been booked under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The motive behind the murder is still under investigation, and the police are seeking to determine the exact reasons for the fatal c

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Patiala: Murder case cracked, accused held in 6 hours
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On