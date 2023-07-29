Patiala police arrested a 26-year-old man on Saturday in connection with the double murder and robbery incident in Patiala. The police have also recovered robbed ornaments of gold and silver along with a weapon used in crime. Cops crack Patiala double murder case, arrest 26-yr-old relative

The local police, on Wednesday, found the dead bodies of 50-year-old Jasvir Kaur and her 26-year-old son Harwinder Singh at their house in Shaheed Udham Singh Colony Patiala.

The dead bodies were lying in the pool of blood in the bathroom of the house when Gurmukh Singh, father of Harwinder, found them. The police had registered a case of murder against unidentified persons on his complaint at Tripuri police station.

SP (city) Sarfaraj Alam said that the accused, Harjeet Singh, is the nephew of deceased Jasvir Kaur’s sister-in-law.

Harjeet Singh is a native of the Bundi district of Rajasthan and has been living at the house of his mother’s sister in the Shaheed Udham Singh Colony.

“The accused was in dire need of money to pursue his dream of settling abroad. He knew that Gurmukh Singh, the complainant, recently retired as a government driver from Government Rajindra Hospital. Therefore, he was hopeful that victims would have money and gold ornaments at their home,” Alam said.

He informed the accused stabbed Jasvir Kaur 21 times in the chest, and while Harwinder was stabbed 11 times in the chest.

