Patiala university sports coach booked for drugging, raping teen

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 29, 2025 09:16 AM IST

The victim told police that the coach, Gurdev Singh, a resident of Mulana in Ambala district, took her to Solan under the false pretence of a sports competition; there, he took her to a hotel, where he allegedly assaulted, drugged and raped her

The Kharar police have booked a sports coach at Punjabi University, Patiala, for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman after drugging her at a hotel in Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, who currently resides in Rudra village, Patiala, due to his job. (HT)
The victim told police that the coach, Gurdev Singh, a resident of Mulana in Ambala district, took her to Solan under the false pretence of a sports competition. There, he took her to a hotel, where he allegedly assaulted, drugged and raped her.

She recounted that while she was under the influence, she heard the coach speaking to someone on video call and turning the camera towards her.

Upon noticing this, she managed to leave the room and escaped. She then took a cab to Kalka, paying 500, and later travelled by bus to the Sector 43 bus stand in Chandigarh, before reaching Kharar, where she reported the incident by dialling Helpline 112.

After her statement and medical examination at the Kharar civil hospital, police booked the coach under Sections 64(2), 62, 74, 76 and 351(1) of BNS.

Since the crime occurred in Solan, the Kharar City police filed a zero FIR and transferred the case to the Solan police station for further investigation.

Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, who currently resides in Rudra village, Patiala, due to his job.

