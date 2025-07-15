Patna Sahib blinks, accepts Akal Takht’s supremacy

The ongoing confrontation between Akal Takht and Takht Patna Sahib was resolved on Monday after the clergy of Bihar-based Sikh temporal seat withdrew its resolution issued to challenge the supremacy of the highest temporal seat and on request of the Patna Sahib management, Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht also withdrew its edicts. Presided over by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, a meeting of the Panj Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergy) was held at the supreme temporal seat in the Golden Temple complex to discuss two letters sent by the clergy and management of Takht Patna Sahib. (HT File)

Presided over by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, a meeting of the Panj Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergy) was held at the supreme temporal seat in the Golden Temple complex to discuss two letters sent by the clergy and management of Takht Patna Sahib.

In both letters, Akal Takht was recognised as the supreme and highest Sikh Takht. “On Monday, a meeting of Panj Pyaras Singh Sahiban was held at Takht Sri Harmandar Ji Patna Sahib. While the birth birthplace of Guru Gobind Sahib Jee, Takht Patna Sahib, is the great Takht of the Sikhs, Akal Takht Sahib which was founded by Guru Hargobind Sahib, is the highest seat. The edicts issued from here as per the resolutions passed on May 21 and July 5 are withdrawn in larger interests of khalsa panth, panthic unity, sentiments of Sikh sangat”, reads the resolutions passed by the clergy of Patna Sahib.

Signed by president Jagjot Singh and general secretary Inderjit Singh, the letter addressed to Giani Gargaj states that they are dedicated to the Akal Takht which is the highest forum among all the five Sikh temporal seats. “Some matters are going on between both the Takhts. We request you to review the decisions taken by Akal Takht regarding Takht Patna Sahib keeping in view of larger interests of khalsa panth, panthic unity and respect and dignity of the Takhts and give more time to the management to present its side in these matters”, reads the letter.

The July 5 edict of Takht Patna Sahib had declared the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) for ignoring its summons.

Considering the communique, the Sikh clergy at Akal Takht also revoked the resolutions passed on May 31 and July 5. Under the May 31 edict, the ban imposed on panthic services of Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Baldev Singh and additional head granthi Giani Gurdial Sing was lifted. “Considering request from the management of Patna Sahib, the July 5 edict is also revoked in larger interests of khalsa panth and Sikh sentiments”, said Giani Gargaj while reading out the fresh resolution.

The SGPC had on Sunday called a session on August 5 over the issue.

How row unfolded?

On May 21 Giani Gargaj-led Sikh clergy, during a meeting at Akal Takht, took notice of Takht Patna Sahib management’s failure to comply with its 2022 decree in which the management was asked to examine incumbent jathedar Baldev Singh’s gurbani recitation skills and transfer of additional head granthi Gurdial Singh.

Both individuals were barred from performing panthic duties. Hours later, Patna Sahib panj pyaras also comprising Giani Baldev Singh and Giani Gurdial Singh issued a parallel decree, turning down the Akal Takht’s decree and on July 5, declared SAD chief ‘tankhaiya’ for failing to appear before it.

The move of the Sikh clergy to acquit former Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh Gauhar in the May 21 edict was also rejected by Takht Patna Sahib Panj Pyaras.

On July 5, Giani Gargaj called an emergency meeting at Akal Takht and denounced the action of the Patna Sahib. The Akal Takht also took action against Gurdial Singh and two members of the management for allegedly conspiring to breach the jurisdiction of the highest Sikh temporal seat and challenging its supremacy.

In the resolution passed during the meeting, which was pronounced as a ‘decree’ from the platform of the Takht, the Sikh clergy revisited the 2003 edict of the highest Sikh temporal, which was signed by jathedars of all five Sikh Takhts and termed the move of Takht Patna Sahib as a gross violation of the 2003 edict.