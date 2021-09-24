Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patwalia tipped to be new advocate general of Punjab
Senior advocate Deepinder Singh Patwalia is tipped to be the new advocate general (AG) of Punjab.
chandigarh news

Patwalia tipped to be new advocate general of Punjab

Patwalia is considered close to Sidhu and appeared for former IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa in the DGP appointment case
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:05 AM IST

Senior advocate Deepinder Singh Patwalia is tipped to be the new advocate general (AG) of Punjab in place of Atul Nanda, who resigned after Captain Amarinder Singh quit as chief minister last week. A formal notification is awaited. However, multiple sources confirmed the development.

Patwalia is the son of former Supreme Court judge Kuldeep Singh, also known as “green judge” after he decided a number of PILs on environmental issues; and a retired educationist Gurminder K Singh. He is the younger brother of Supreme Court advocate PS Patwalia, who resigned as a Punjab and Haryana high court judge in 2006 to practise in the apex court.

Patwalia is considered close to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and had appeared for former Indian Police Service officer Mohammad Mustafa when he challenged the appointment of Dinkar Gupta as the state police chief after superseding him.

A known service matters lawyer, DS Patwalia has handled cases for various departments and independent bodies in Punjab and the Centre and some major private players.

An alumnus of St John’s High School, Chandigarh, Patwalia completed his LLB from the Department of Laws at Panjab University in 1998. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2014.

