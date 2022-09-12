PAU advisory panel give suggestions to strengthen MSc biotechnology programme

An advisory committee meeting for reviewing MSc biotechnology programme, supported by the department of biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, under its postgraduate teaching programme, was held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

In his opening remarks, vice-chancellor and chairperson of DBT advisory committee SS Gosal said PAU teaching programmes were formulated on the academic pattern of Ohio State University, USA. He emphasised that DBT should also financially support PhD biotechnology students.

Director of School of Agricultural Biotechnology Parveen Chhuneja informed that ten seats in MSc biotechnology are supported under the DBT PG teaching programme wherein students are provided fellowship and grant for carrying out advanced research. She presented the progress of the programme for the last two years.

Partap Pati, professor and coordinator, agricultural research and innovation, department of biotechnology, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and external academic expert, gave inputs for strengthening the programme in collaboration with other state universities and institutes.

DBT nominee Manoj Rohilla stressed to include skill development activities in the above mentioned programme. He also suggested inviting members from the Skill Council of India for training and cooperation with the School of Agricultural Biotechnology.

Malvinder Singh Malhi, project lead, Syngenta Foundation India, industrial representative of the expert committee, proposed that the Syngenta will extend support for accelerating skill development among postgraduate students. He emphasised that the School of Agricultural Biotechnology must work on genome editing to keep pace with global research initiatives.