PAU advisory panel give suggestions to strengthen MSc biotechnology programme
An advisory committee meeting for reviewing MSc biotechnology programme, supported by the department of biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, under its postgraduate teaching programme, was held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).
In his opening remarks, vice-chancellor and chairperson of DBT advisory committee SS Gosal said PAU teaching programmes were formulated on the academic pattern of Ohio State University, USA. He emphasised that DBT should also financially support PhD biotechnology students.
Director of School of Agricultural Biotechnology Parveen Chhuneja informed that ten seats in MSc biotechnology are supported under the DBT PG teaching programme wherein students are provided fellowship and grant for carrying out advanced research. She presented the progress of the programme for the last two years.
Partap Pati, professor and coordinator, agricultural research and innovation, department of biotechnology, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and external academic expert, gave inputs for strengthening the programme in collaboration with other state universities and institutes.
DBT nominee Manoj Rohilla stressed to include skill development activities in the above mentioned programme. He also suggested inviting members from the Skill Council of India for training and cooperation with the School of Agricultural Biotechnology.
Malvinder Singh Malhi, project lead, Syngenta Foundation India, industrial representative of the expert committee, proposed that the Syngenta will extend support for accelerating skill development among postgraduate students. He emphasised that the School of Agricultural Biotechnology must work on genome editing to keep pace with global research initiatives.
NMC’s circular on recognition to medical colleges annoys aspirants
The National Medical Commission's decision to grant recognition to medical institutes solely on the basis of an affidavit has irked many undergraduate and postgraduate aspirants who are eagerly awaiting the admissions to begin. This move, parents said, would eventually affect students even after securing a seat. All medical colleges need to get their recognition updated by NMC's Medical Assessment and Rating Board before taking new students.
Pune banker booked for bid to allegedly rape stepdaughter
The Chandannagar police on Monday booked a 51-year-old banker on the charge of attempt to rape his 19-year-old stepdaughter, officials said. According to the complaint filed by the 19-year-old girl, she was living with her father at a housing society in Wadgaon Sheri. The girl accused that her father tried to touch her inappropriately without her permission and tried to rape her on Sunday. However, she escaped from the house.
2 more die in Haridwar hooch tragedy, toll rises to 10
Dehradun: Two more persons who fell ill in Haridwar last week after consuming country-made liquor distributed by a panchayat election candidate have died, taking the total number of deaths due to illicit liquor in the case to 10, police said. Two people are still under treatment. Additional superintendent of police, Rekha Yadav, who is heading the three-member special investigation team added that the accused has worked as a “helper” in some of the district's private hospitals.
PMC begins river rejuvenation project
The Pune Municipal Corporation has started the river rejuvenation project executed with the help from Japan International Cooperation Agency. The project missed its 2022 deadline due to various reasons. JICA project incharge in PMC, Jagdish Khanore, said, “Soil testing work is almost completed. Except Kharadi, PMC has acquired other lands. The forest department has given its in-principle approval for Kharadi land and PMC gave the office financial compensation last week.”
Bihar’s present, past FMs spar over central funds
Bihar's finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and former finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday got into in a verbal duel blaming each other for misinterpreting facts on the status of the Centre's contribution to the state. Choudhary said that as far as other schemes are concerned, Bihar has 37,91,883 approved pensioners under the national old age pension scheme and they are entitled to Rs 400/month and Rs 500/month on a 50:50 Centre-state sharing basis.
