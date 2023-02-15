PAU gets patent on flour composition of gluten-free food grain

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has been granted an Indian patent on flour composition of gluten-free food grain by the Indian Patent Office, Government of India.

The patent has been granted for a period of 20 years from the date of filing, March 20, 2015, in accordance with the provisions of the Patent’s Act, 1970, on February 10, 2023.

The process has been invented by former senior Milling technologist Amarjeet Kaur and her student Nisha Chhabra from PAU’s department of food science and technology.

Kaur said the gluten free diet is not only the need of celiac patients, but also the preferred choice for health-conscious people. However, the main challenge is to develop gluten-free formulation that has technological properties similar to wheat flour properties, she observed.

“This invention discloses technology for the development of ready made flour composition of gluten free grains, particularly cereal like maize, for easy preparation of rollable chapatti. The flour composition possesses enhanced qualities in terms of viscoelastic properties, nutritional and textural properties,” she added.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, director of research AS Dhatt, dean postgraduate studies PK Chhuneja, dean college of agriculture MIS Gill, and head of the department Savita Sharma congratulated the inventors of the patented process.