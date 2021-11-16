PAU holds awareness camp on use of bio- fertilisers

The communication centre and department of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University, organised an awareness camp on the use of bio- fertilisers in wheat at Beelan village in Pakhowal block on Monday. Around 50 farmers, PAU scientists and officials from the department of agriculture participated.

Extension education scientist Lakhwinder Kaur and microbiologist Seema Garcha informed the farmers about consortium bio-fertiliser in wheat. They explained that this fertiliser is a mixture of micro-organisms and is helpful for the growth of the plant. They also highlighted the methods of application of the fertiliser and precautions to be taken while using it.

Kulwinder Kaur Gill, an agrometeorologist, urged the farmers to shun stubble burning and adopt measures to save the environment. He demonstrated the use of mobile apps to get weather forecasts and other weather-related information.

Finally, a service centre on weather information and advisory issued by PAU was set up in the society of Beela village, that will inform the farmers about weather and agricultural planning for the coming week.

Secretary of Beela Society, Sukhman Singh and progressive farmers Shingara Singh and Ajitpal Singh described the service centre as a great initiative by PAU.