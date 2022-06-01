PAU PhD scholar felicitated at Int’l Conference on Clinical Nutrition
A PhD student from Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) department of food and nutrition, Pooja Bhatt has been conferred with the Best Oral Presentation Award for her paper entitled ‘Augmentation of mineral content, antioxidant activity and bioactive compounds using different drying techniques in Broccoli (Brassica Oleracea) microgreen sprinkler’.
The paper has been authored by Bhatt, Sonika Sharma, Kiran Grover, Savita Sharma, Ajmer Singh Dhatt and Khushdeep Dharni. She received the award during the International Conference on Clinical Nutrition and Dietary Lifestyle organised by the Universal Society of Food and Nutrition in Bangalore.
Bhatt pursued her PhD on Optimization of nutritional and biochemical composition and development of health foods under the guidance of associate professor Sonika Sharma.
Sharma said microgreens are gaining popularity as a new culinary ingredient due to their high nutrient content, adding that they are excellent sources of Fe, Ca, Zn, Mg, Vitamin C and beta carotene (pro-vitamin A), meeting percent Estimated Average Requirements (EAR) of 536%, 373%, 264%, 228%, 38% and 20% for Indian adult.
Principal extension scientist (Food and Nutrition) and minor advisor of the student, Kiran Grover, meanwhile, said the present research has identified the optimum drying technique, on the basis of nutrient retention, from a set of alternate techniques.
Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Punjab, additional chief secretary and PAU vice-chancellor Sarvjit Singh congratulated the student.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics