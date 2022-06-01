PAU PhD scholar felicitated at Int’l Conference on Clinical Nutrition

A PhD student from Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) department of food and nutrition, Pooja Bhatt has been conferred with the Best Oral Presentation Award for her paper entitled ‘Augmentation of mineral content, antioxidant activity and bioactive compounds using different drying techniques in Broccoli (Brassica Oleracea) microgreen sprinkler’.

The paper has been authored by Bhatt, Sonika Sharma, Kiran Grover, Savita Sharma, Ajmer Singh Dhatt and Khushdeep Dharni. She received the award during the International Conference on Clinical Nutrition and Dietary Lifestyle organised by the Universal Society of Food and Nutrition in Bangalore.

Bhatt pursued her PhD on Optimization of nutritional and biochemical composition and development of health foods under the guidance of associate professor Sonika Sharma.

Sharma said microgreens are gaining popularity as a new culinary ingredient due to their high nutrient content, adding that they are excellent sources of Fe, Ca, Zn, Mg, Vitamin C and beta carotene (pro-vitamin A), meeting percent Estimated Average Requirements (EAR) of 536%, 373%, 264%, 228%, 38% and 20% for Indian adult.

Principal extension scientist (Food and Nutrition) and minor advisor of the student, Kiran Grover, meanwhile, said the present research has identified the optimum drying technique, on the basis of nutrient retention, from a set of alternate techniques.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Punjab, additional chief secretary and PAU vice-chancellor Sarvjit Singh congratulated the student.