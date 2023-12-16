Paucity of officers in Chandigarh: Kirron Kher writes to Amit Shah

Local member of Parliament Kirron Kher has written to Union home minister Amit Shah over paucity of officers in the Chandigarh administration. Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher written to Union home minister Amit Shah over paucity of officers in the administration. (HT File)

In the letter, Kher requested him to get the senior-level posts filled in public interest. She also requested that the practice of borrowing officers on deputation for a short period of three years may also be reconsidered to serve the public interest in true spirit.

She said the previous UT adviser retired on October 31, but the post had yet to be filled. Meanwhile, the post’s additional charge had been assigned to an officer as a temporary measure in addition to his own duties. Even the post of Chandigarh Housing Board chairman had been lying vacant since March 2018.

Kher highlighted that most IAS, DANICS, PCS and HCS officers were posted in Chandigarh on deputation basis for three years. But as they attained experience and become familiar with the working of Chandigarh administration, they were transferred to their parent states on completion of the deputation tenure. Sometimes, due to shortage of officers, the parent states did not provide officers to fill the deputation posts. Resultantly, public interest suffers.

The MP wrote that smooth administration cannot be run by assigning additional charge to senior-level officers, as they remain over burdened and were unable to discharge their duties efficiently.