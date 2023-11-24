PDP, Congress hold protest over power crisis in Srinagar

As power crisis in Kashmir is increasing with every passing day, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress workers held a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Dozens of PDP workers tried to take out protest demonstration from party headquarters at Residency Road on Thursday but were not allowed to move towards Lal Chowk by the police (HT File)

The Kashmir Valley is facing its worst power crisis with long unscheduled power cuts, especially in the evening hours. This has affected the normal lives of the people adversely.

Dozens of PDP workers tried to take out protest demonstration from party headquarters at Residency Road on Thursday but were not allowed to move towards Lal Chowk by the police. The workers raised slogans against the lieutenant governor and the administration regarding the power crisis.

PDP spokesperson Rouf Bhat said that Kashmir is facing worst power crisis and administration is doing nothing to resolve this issue.

“The unscheduled power cuts are affecting over business, education of students, health care system and lives of people. Even our industries and business community are facing lot of problems due to the shortage of power,” he said.

He added that despite tall claims by the administration about the installation of smart meters to alleviate power issues and ensure uninterrupted supply, the ground reality tells a different story.

“The so-called smart meter initiative, which was marketed as a solution to power woes, has instead become a source of discontent among the general public,” he alleged.

Asia Naqash, a former minister who participated in the protest, said, “The promises made by the administration about smart meters were meant to bring relief, not exacerbate the woes of the people. It is disheartening to see the government exploit the situation and burden the citizens further.”

Congress workers tried to take out protest against erratic power supply from party’s Maulana Azad Road Office. However, police did not allow them to move out from the party headquarters.

The valley is facing unscheduled power outages over and above the 4.5 to eight hour daily curtailment schedule issued by Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) last month.