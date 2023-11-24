close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / PDP, Congress hold protest over power crisis in Srinagar

PDP, Congress hold protest over power crisis in Srinagar

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 24, 2023 09:06 AM IST

The Kashmir Valley is facing its worst power crisis with long unscheduled power cuts, especially in the evening hours

As power crisis in Kashmir is increasing with every passing day, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress workers held a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Dozens of PDP workers tried to take out protest demonstration from party headquarters at Residency Road on Thursday but were not allowed to move towards Lal Chowk by the police (HT File)
Dozens of PDP workers tried to take out protest demonstration from party headquarters at Residency Road on Thursday but were not allowed to move towards Lal Chowk by the police (HT File)

The Kashmir Valley is facing its worst power crisis with long unscheduled power cuts, especially in the evening hours. This has affected the normal lives of the people adversely.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Dozens of PDP workers tried to take out protest demonstration from party headquarters at Residency Road on Thursday but were not allowed to move towards Lal Chowk by the police. The workers raised slogans against the lieutenant governor and the administration regarding the power crisis.

PDP spokesperson Rouf Bhat said that Kashmir is facing worst power crisis and administration is doing nothing to resolve this issue.

“The unscheduled power cuts are affecting over business, education of students, health care system and lives of people. Even our industries and business community are facing lot of problems due to the shortage of power,” he said.

He added that despite tall claims by the administration about the installation of smart meters to alleviate power issues and ensure uninterrupted supply, the ground reality tells a different story.

“The so-called smart meter initiative, which was marketed as a solution to power woes, has instead become a source of discontent among the general public,” he alleged.

Asia Naqash, a former minister who participated in the protest, said, “The promises made by the administration about smart meters were meant to bring relief, not exacerbate the woes of the people. It is disheartening to see the government exploit the situation and burden the citizens further.”

Congress workers tried to take out protest against erratic power supply from party’s Maulana Azad Road Office. However, police did not allow them to move out from the party headquarters.

The valley is facing unscheduled power outages over and above the 4.5 to eight hour daily curtailment schedule issued by Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out