PDP leader questions CM over removal of Urdu in fresh digitisation of land records

Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday blamed J&K government-led by chief minister Omar Abdullah for removing Urdu in fresh digitisation of land records despite all the revenue records are in Urdu from generations. PDP leader Waheed ur Rehman Para (File)

The party blamed the NC government for deliberately erasing Urdu despite the language being one of the official language of J&K.

“NC Govt wherein J&K CM @OmarAbdullah holds the revenue portfolio has ordered yet another round of land record digitisation across Jammu & Kashmir. This time, the process being carried out exclusively in English, with Urdu completely removed, a language that has been integral to our revenue records for generations,” PDP legislative party leader and legislator Waheed ur Rehman Para wrote on X.

He also questioned ruling party for removing official language of the J&K. “Why is Urdu one of J&K’s official language being deliberately erased from the new digitisation effort by NC govt?”

“Years before the 2024 govt formation, J&K administration allegedly gave a multi-crore land digitisation contract to a company named “Ramtech.” The company scanned every single land document across districts but digitised only Srinagar & Jammu in 3 years. The rest were rushed by overburdened revenue staff in months. Why has CM @OmarAbdullah sb maintained silence on this? Where’s the accountability for crores spent? And why is @OmarAbdullah’s govt now erasing Urdu, one of the official languages from the new digitisation process? I’m sure the CM would be aware of this issue since he also happens to hold the revenue portfolio,” Para further wrote on X.