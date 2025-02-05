PDP, People’s Conference accuse NC of endorsing Centre’s 2019 constitutional changes

Kashmir-based opposition parties - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and People’s Conference (PC) - on Tuesday condemned J&K assembly’s draft for conduct of house business calling it an ‘unforgivable ratification of 2019 changes’ and ‘a cruel joke on Kashmiris’. J&K People’s Conference president and legislator, Sajad Lone strongly denounced the draft proposal for the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the J&K Assembly, calling it “the most explicit and unforgivable ratification of August 5, 2019, changes.” (HT File)

The parties accused NC of collaborating with the BJP to bury legal challenges to August 5, 2019, constitutional changes.

Lone said that its endorsement would “effectively end, once and for all, any scope for a legal challenge to the August 5 changes in the future.” “While we dreamt of an unambiguous resolution by the new assembly rejecting August 5, 2019... now we have a shocker,” he added.

On August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 was scrapped by Centre in Parliament and the region was split into two union territories - J&K and Ladakh.

Criticizing the composition of the committee that framed the draft, Lone said the ruling NC-led government purposely constituted a committee with seven ruling alliance members and two BJP members.

Senior PDP leader and legislator Waheed ur Rehman Para also expressed concern over the Draft Assembly Business Rules, emphasizing that the designated body has simply rubber-stamped the decisions taken in August 2019.

“The modified J&K Assembly business rules mark a shift from Article 370, effectively endorsing the constitutional changes of August 5, 2019. A clear acknowledgment of the new status quo.

This J&K government is nothing but a ratification of August 5, 2019—legitimizing what was imposed. The BJP couldn’t achieve public acceptance under President’s Rule, but now secures its goal through an elected setup molded in its framework. Ratification or just consolidation? A party that’s drumming about restoration of special status is taking every step to make a smooth departure from 370 and normalising everything for BJP,” he said.