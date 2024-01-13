PDP raises questions on security protocols after Mufti’s narrow escape in road accident

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday blamed J&K administration for ‘serious security lapses’ demanding a ‘thorough investigation’, a day after its president Mehbooba Mufti narrowly escaped unhurt in a ‘potentially fatal’ accident. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti (HT File Photo)

The party also raised security concern over Mufti’s residence at Khimber saying there were ‘apprehensions of a terrorist attack’ on the former chief minister.

Party general secretary ( Org ) and senior leader Mehboob Beg expressed deep concern over what he said was inadequate management of the travel convoy especially local road clearances for a Z Plus protected (ex-CM) convoy.

“The accident involving Mufti’s vehicle points towards the lack of detailed drill for a Z + protected person travelling on a highway which remains busy and has a history of targeted attacks. Against the backdrop of Kashmir’s turbulent history and the vulnerability of mainstream leaders to targeted attacks, any compromise in security measures is a matter of grave concern,” Beg said in a statement.

Mehbooba Mufti had a narrow escape when a vehicle in which she was travelling collided with another vehicle at Sangam in south Kashmir, a police official said.

However, nobody was injured in the accident. The vehicle suffered severe damage in the accident.

Beg said that the incident demands a thorough examination, considering the potential risks associated with compromising the security of a former CM. “Equally alarming is the delayed arrangement of an alternative car from Srinagar, which took an hour to materialise,” Beg said stressing that Z+ security protocols typically include an optional car in the escort and emphasising a serious lapse in preparedness that cannot be overlooked.

“A compromised security detail for a former CM not only jeopardises the safety of the individual but also raises questions about the broader commitment to ensuring the security and stability of the region,” he said.

Beg said that the incident involving Mehbooba Mufti underscores the necessity for a re-evaluation and reinforcement of security measures for all mainstream leaders in Kashmir. Beg further added “authorities are urged to conduct a thorough investigation into the lapses, ensuring that any shortcomings are addressed promptly to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and to uphold the safety of political leaders in the region.”

Beg stated that it was imperative that political disagreements do not overshadow the imperative to safeguard the lives of leaders who play a crucial role in the socio-political fabric of Kashmir. “These lapses demand immediate attention and clarification from the authorities to ensure the safety and security of our public leaders,” the PDP said.

Beg also expressed concern over the absence of a police statement on the matter. “It further raises concerns, underscoring the need for transparency and accountability in addressing these security lapses,” he said.

Beg highlighted the concern about the adverse security related to Mufti’s residence which he said were earlier also reported by media quoting: “The security reviews show that the Khimber residence is ‘not feasible’ for a Z+ protectee area as there were ‘apprehensions of a terrorist attack’ on the former chief minister”.

“The second review carried out on November 11 noted that the house was surrounded by orchards and open land that needs to be dominated on a regular basis,” he said.

Mufti had vacated her official residence in November 2022 at high profile Gupkar road in Srinagar and shifted to private residence at Khimber in city outskirts after J&K government’s estate department had served her a notice to vacate the official bungalow.

J&K Police responds to the assertions of PDP on Mufti’s accident.

J&K Police, in a statement said Mehbooba Mufti, a Z+ category protectee, has an extensive and sophisticated security arrangement designed to ensure her safety at all times.

Her security detail includes a team of 34 personnel, led by a chief security officer of the rank of an inspector. Her residence at Khimber is guarded by a strong contingent of paramilitary guard personnel. Her security convoy comprises multiple vehicles, including a vehicle-mounted jammer to neutralise electronic threats, the police said.

“There was a swift response post-accident by JKP. An alternative vehicle was deployed within an hour. It is noteworthy that the accident happened at Bijbehara which is at a distance of approximately 50 km from Srinagar from where the special BP vehicle was despatched, “ the statement said.

The police reassured the protectee, including party functionaries of PDP, that the security arrangements for Mufti were and continues to be very much in place.

Accidents unfortunately happen many a times due to unforeseen factors and road behaviour of the other commuters, the police said.