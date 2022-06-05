PEC: Provision allowing branch change for BTech students under review
Punjab Engineering College (PEC) initiated the process to review the provision allowing students to change the branch at the end of BTech first year.
The institute has formed a panel to review the merits and demerits of the move. This comes after the PEC senate, in its last senate meeting, deliberated over the abolition of the provision of branch change at the end of BTech first year. PEC offers eight undergraduate courses to students.
The committee formed has been tasked to review the matter and place its recommendations in the next meeting of the senate. An official of the institute said that not many students opt for the branch change, but the provision will be reviewed as per the senate’s decision before a final call is taken.
Speaking about the same, PEC director Baldev Setia, said there were certain suggestions based on which the senate decided to review this provision.
Revision of plagiarism rules
Regarding the revision of plagiarism rules, the senate chairman has also been authorised to approve the draft plagiarism policy of the institute, which was also placed in the last meeting of the senate.
The senate observed that the acceptable level of plagiarism for Phd thesis will be 10% with the approved exclusions. PEC will also submit the Information and Library Network Centre soft copies of the Phd thesis after the award of the degrees for hosting in the digital repository under the Shodhganga e-repository.
Approval from AICTE pending
Meanwhile, the institute is yet to get approval from the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to introduce four new courses.
The senate had given nod to the introduction of four new academic programmes including Master of Science (MSc) in healthcare informatics and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in data sciences from the 2022-23 session. “The institute has sent a reminder to the AICTE in this regard,” said Baldev Setia.
The introduction of the new academic programmes was proposed after the recommendation of a committee that evaluated several proposals.
