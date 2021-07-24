Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pegasus snoopgate: Congress protests outside Himachal Raj Bhawan
Congress leaders and members staging a protest outside Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Pegasus snoopgate: Congress protests outside Himachal Raj Bhawan

The Congress has no work left, but to make unnecessary hue and cry, says BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:54 AM IST

The Congress’ Himachal Pradesh unit staged a protest outside the Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Friday and sought resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah and a judicial inquiry into the matter of ‘illegal surveillance’ of individuals, journalists and politicians through spyware Pegasus.

State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, along with party workers and legislators, participated in the protest. Rathore said phones of about 300 people, including political leaders and scribes were hacked into.

“It’s a big scandal. Snooping on leaders is the murder of democracy,” he added.

He also demanded that the central government should get an inquiry done by a Supreme Court judge.

Meanwhile, the BJP rebuffed the allegations. “The Congress has no work left, but to make unnecessary hue and cry,” said party’s chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma.

