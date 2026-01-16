PEHEL project to transform pastoral livelihoods in Himachal: CM Sukhu

With an aim to integrate livelihood security with ecological conservation, Himachal government on Friday approved a project under Pastoralists Employment in Himalayan Ecosystems for Livelihoods (PEHEL), said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

The project--Sustainable Small Ruminant and Empowered Himalayan Shepherds--reflects the core ethos of “Vyavastha Parivartan” by integrating livelihood security with ecological conservation, modernisation of pastoral practices, preservation of indigenous breeds and the creation of robust market linkages to ensure sustainable and resilient incomes for pastoral households, he said.

The project proposal envisions comprehensive breed improvement through the introduction of superior germplasm and the establishment of farms modelled on advanced sheep and goat rearing practices. To enhance productivity and economic sustainability, the government plans to integrate modern technologies such as digital registration of livestock, structured cross-breeding, genetic improvement programmes, artificial insemination and mobile veterinary services.

Special emphasis will be placed on the preservation, propagation and strengthening of indigenous breeds such as Gaddi sheep and goats, Rampur Bushari sheep and Chegu goats, ensuring the conservation of their genetic diversity and their natural adaptation to the Himalayan ecosystem.

The CM said that pastoralists, breeders and youth would be empowered through targeted training programmes, awareness campaigns and extension services to promote best practices and encourage entrepreneurship.

The project also introduces GENETIC-led animal upliftment and resilience initiatives, adopting a dual breeding strategy to strengthen both migratory and stationary sheep populations estimated at around 6.4 lakh in the state.