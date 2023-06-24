Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Penalty waiver for Haryana power bill defaulters with yearly income below 1L

Penalty waiver for Haryana power bill defaulters with yearly income below 1L

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 24, 2023 12:04 AM IST

The chief minister said such families will have to pay a maximum of ₹3,600 for consumption of an average 150 units per month

In a relief to the defaulting power consumers having annual income less than 1 lakh, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced to waive-off their penalty amount.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (PTI file)
“Irrespective of the default amount, such consumers will not have to pay more than the average bill of one year even if their bill is pending for 10 years,” said Khattar who chaired a meeting of the energy department in which energy minister Ranjit Singh was also present.

The chief minister said such families will have to pay a maximum of 3,600 for consumption of an average 150 units per month and 25% of the amount for re-issuance of power connections.

Stating that getting an adequate supply of water and electricity is a fundamental right of every citizen, Khattar said for the convenience of citizens, it has been decided to provide electricity connections even in irregular colonies.

Citizens will only have to apply for the connection and no document will be required. The power connection will be issued to them within a month, said the chief minister.

The chief minister directed the officers concerned that a scheme to voluntarily disclose the power load for agricultural tubewells launched in 2018 should be restarted for farmers. If a farmer wants to install a bigger motor, he will now have to disclose a voluntary load after which the load will be increased. Now, the farmers will not face any difficulty in increasing their power load, said Khattar, stressing the need of motivating farmers to adopt micro-irrigation schemes.

He said a call centre or helpline number should be started for the release of new connections. As soon a consumer applies for a connection, a message should be immediately sent to his registered mobile number informing him about the day when he will get the connection and meter.

Saturday, June 24, 2023
