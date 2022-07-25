Pending litigation hampers Aerotropolis launch
The ‘Aerotropolis’ township, which was to be launched in May this year, is set to see a delay of another six months as a case regarding around 250 acres under the project is pending in the court.
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has sent the case of landlords of around 250 acres to the court as they had got their land registered after notification of Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act. The Act pertains to preliminary notification for acquiring land and calling objections from landowners.
GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said, “We will launch the scheme only after the outcome of the court. We are hopeful it will be soon.”
A senior GMADA official, associated with the project, said, “Aerotropolis, which is the seventh independent township of GMADA, was to be launched at a cost of ₹33,000 per square yard in May but we will have to revise the cost of the scheme as collector rates have increased.”
He added that it may take another six months for the launch of the scheme.
The 1,653-acre township is an extension of GMADA’s Aerocity and will comprise both residential and commercial spaces. Situated in the vicinity of Chandigarh International Airport, it will come up on both sides of the Zirakpur-Banur road. There are around 8,500 residential plots, ranging from 100 square yards to 2,000 square yards. GMADA will be developing four pockets, A, B, C, and D.
It has already issued letters of intent (LOI) for around 1,000 acres.
On June 6, Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann had said the proposed township will provide affordable housing to people of tricity.
GMADA had started the process of land acquisition for Aerotropolis in May 2017. Of 1,653 acres, owners of 1,456 acres have applied for land pooling. As per an amendment in the land pooling policy in August last year, the Punjab government has decided to give 1,000 square yards of developed residential plots and 200 square yards of commercial plots, excluding parking, instead of cash compensation for every one acre acquired from landowners.
GMADA had announced land compensation for 1,600 acres in 11 villages in February last year. While 1,400 acres is privately owned, what remains constitutes panchayat land. The land is being acquired in Bakarpur, Rurka, Safipur, Matran, Siaun, Manauli, Patton, Saini Majra, Chau Majra, Naraingarh, and Chhat villages. The compensation ranges from ₹1.82 crore to ₹4 crore per acre, the highest provided by GMADA to date.
Four held in Ambala carjacking case
Four days after a group of men allegedly robbed a Toyota Fortuner SUV from a local, police's crime investigation agency-1 unit on Saturday arrested four men in connection with the case. Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said a case had been registered at Baldev Nagar police station on July 21, in which resident of Omaxe Greens, Mahinder Singh had alleged that three to four men had snatched his vehicle from Hisar Road last night.
Mohali | 30-year-old’s body found in canal, wife, mother-in-law arrested for murder
The body of a 30-year-old man was found in Ganda Kheri canal, following which his wife and mother-in-law were arrested on charges of murder. Both were produced before the court where Preeti reportedly admitted that she killed her husband as she was fed up of his “suspicious” nature. The couple got married in 2017 and has a two-year-old son. The victim's father, Santosh Kumar said he was initially told that Gurdeep had slipped and fallen into Ganda Kheri canal.
Chandigarh Golf League to start from September 21
The Chandigarh Golf Club is all set to organise Chandigarh Golf League from September 21 with over 300 golfers competing in the five-week long event. Around 16 to 18 teams will vie for the top honours during the league, which will be exclusively held for club members, according to CGC president Col HS Chahal. Brandon de Souza is the brainchild behind the league.
Chandigarh | PUTA requests policy for utilisation of funds
The Panjab University Teachers' Association has written to varsity vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, requesting him to frame a policy at the earliest for the utilisation of funds under “impetus to research”. They have requested V-C to take necessary steps to ensure that extra fee charged for that period is refunded without any further delay.
Intellectual property rights | Enhanced research, innovation incentives stand-outs in PEC’s new policy
Development of environment, enhancing incentives for research, discovery of new knowledge compatible with the institute's mission are among the objectives of the intellectual property right policy formulated by Punjab Engineering College. The policy was finalised in the last meeting of the PEC senate, which was held recently and it will now proceed for the final approval from the PEC's Board of Governors (BoG).
