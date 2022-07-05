Pensioners’ body burns copy of Punjab budget in Ludhiana

Members of the Old Pension Achievement Morcha burnt copies of the Punjab Government’s budget outside the mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Monday.

Tehal Singh Sarabha, state co-convener of the body, said that chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had promised to restore the old pension scheme for employees before coming into power. “But, he has now betrayed us by rejecting the old pension proposal during the budget,” said Sarabha.

The morcha had organised a state-level rally on June 28, demanding restoration of the old pension scheme and despite repeated representations, the finance minister has not held a meeting with them.

Leaders of the pensioners’ body said that the Punjab government is not making any concrete effort to restore the old pension scheme.

The leaders alleged that the 14% share being given by the Punjab government in the name of state share in the new contributory pension scheme is being left at the mercy of the corporate houses, whereas the implementation of the old pension scheme will not be a financial burden on the Punjab government at present.

The employee leaders demanded the Punjab government immediately restore the old pension scheme for employees of all government departments, boards and corporations as per the pattern of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh governments.