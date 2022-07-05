Pensioners’ body burns copy of Punjab budget in Ludhiana
Members of the Old Pension Achievement Morcha burnt copies of the Punjab Government’s budget outside the mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Monday.
Tehal Singh Sarabha, state co-convener of the body, said that chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had promised to restore the old pension scheme for employees before coming into power. “But, he has now betrayed us by rejecting the old pension proposal during the budget,” said Sarabha.
The morcha had organised a state-level rally on June 28, demanding restoration of the old pension scheme and despite repeated representations, the finance minister has not held a meeting with them.
Leaders of the pensioners’ body said that the Punjab government is not making any concrete effort to restore the old pension scheme.
The leaders alleged that the 14% share being given by the Punjab government in the name of state share in the new contributory pension scheme is being left at the mercy of the corporate houses, whereas the implementation of the old pension scheme will not be a financial burden on the Punjab government at present.
The employee leaders demanded the Punjab government immediately restore the old pension scheme for employees of all government departments, boards and corporations as per the pattern of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh governments.
-
Jammu NGO writes to CJI, seeks withdrawal of remarks against Nupur Sharma
A Jammu-based human rights forum, For Human Rights and Social Justice on Monday wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking withdrawal of the 'indiscreet remarks' made by Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala while dealing with suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's writ petition. The forum said Nupur Sharma had been denied a free and fair trial.
-
Reet puts Chandigarh cyclists on international map
It was cycling which struck a chord with Reet Kapoor's and she recently hit the headlines bringing Chandigarh on the international cycling scene. The 17-year-old cyclist won a silver medal in the recently concluded Asian Track Cycling Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, becoming the first female cyclist from Chandigarh to have a podium-finish at international level. Before that, she had won a bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth Games.
-
PAGD constituents should contest polls jointly: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said PAGD constituents should contest assembly polls jointly for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's “lost identity.” The PDP is an important constituent of PAGD that is headed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had earlier said that the PAGD should contest polls jointly to oppose the BJP and its allies.
-
In run up to assembly polls, AAP moves to reorganise J&K unit
In the run up to assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday dissolved its Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying that it will be reconstituted in the coming days. Sources said that AAP's central leadership is preparing for polls that may take after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision in Jammu and Kashmir. AAP leader and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said said that many newcomers had joined the party in recent times.
-
Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics