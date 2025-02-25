People friendly budget to give impetus to PM’s Viksit Bharat dream; Anurag Thakur

BJP MP and former union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for bringing a “people-friendly” budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 and taking India on the path of “Viksit Bharat”. BJP MP Anurag Thakur. (PTI)

Addressing media persons here, Thakur said that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recently presented budget for 2025-26 will definitely give an impetus in realising the PM’s dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’. The people friendly budget will definitely play a big role in realising the PM’s resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047, he said.

“On first day of assuming office Modi ji said that his government will be a government of poor, labourers, youth, women, farmers and he walked his talk in the past ten years,” said Thakur.

He further said, “Around 25 crore people came out of poverty line, the government provided LPG cylinders, 13 crore houses got water connections (Nal Se Jal), made four crore concrete (pucca) houses, ensured free treatment to 60 crore people, and food grains to 80 crore people.”

Talking about the Union budget, he said that the budget presented by Sitharaman will give much needed relief to the middle class.

“This budget will give a big relief to the middle-class.. there is now zero tax till the income of ₹12 lakh per annum,” he added.

It may be stated here that the Centre has deputed Thakur in Jammu to discuss a disseminate key highlights of the budget.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has already been organising district-level awareness programmes under the leadership of its president Sat Sharma and general secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul.