People grappling with basic amenities: Selja

Dismissing Haryana government’s claims about development as “false declarations” contrary to the ground realities, the Sirsa Lok Sabha MP and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Kumari Selja said on Monday that in the last 10 years the BJP government destroyed the state instead of developing it. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Kumari Selja. (HT File)

“Small and large cities in every district of the state are struggling with traffic jams, water-logging, sewer blockages or overflows, drinking water crises and street light problems,” said Selja in a statement, pointing out that big cities come to a standstill because of traffic jams.

“The people of the state are grappling with basic amenities and if the BJP calls this development, the people of the state do not want such development. The BJP is full of empty promises and false declarations.”

Stating that residents of the state are troubled and searching for development, Selja said that roads are in disrepair and law and order have deteriorated.

The Congress leader alleged that the state government has been misleading the public by renaming the schemes implemented during the Congress regime. If the BJP government had done anything, the farmers of the country would not be sitting on the roads and employees would not be protesting for their rights, she said.

Selja said that the situation in Gurugram is such that it will never be free from traffic jams, while problem of water-logging is like an indelible mark on Gurugram’s fate. She said residents of every city have been facing issues like traffic jams, water-logging, sewer blockages or overflows, drinking water crises and street light problems.

“The situation in Sirsa is even worse. The roads are broken and full of potholes. After a little rain, Sirsa looks like a lake,” Selja said.