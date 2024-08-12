People of Haryana eager to oust BJP: Kumar Selja

Sirsa Member of Parliament (MP) Kumari Selja on Sunday said a wave of change is sweeping across Haryana and the Congress is set to form the next government in the state. Sirsa Member of Parliament (MP) Kumari Selja addressing a rally in Hisar’s Narnaund on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a rally in Hisar’s Narnaund, the Congress general secretary said every section of the society is protesting against the BJP government in the state and “people are eager to oust them” in the upcoming assembly polls.

“Farmers are sitting on dharna and the BJP government is making false promises of procuring crops on minimum support price (MSP). If the BJP government is pro-farmer, then why are they not giving legal guarantee to MSP. The Prime Minister had promised to double the farmers’ income, on the contrary their income has reduced,” said Selja.

She further said, “There is rampant corruption in every government department. This government brought many portals which have only added to people’s problems.”

Making an emotional appeal to the gathering, she urged people to vote for Ajay Chaudhary, her close confidant and son of four-time legislator and state cabinet minister, late Virender Singh. “In the 2005 assembly polls, my brother Ajay lost by a thin margin. But this time, you must send him to the Vidhan Sabha,” she said.

Chaudhary spoke about his father’s contributions to Narnaund, including providing drinking and irrigation water, employment, and maintaining brotherhood.

“You have reposed faith in my father several times and made him a strong cabinet minister. I will remain indebted to the people of Narnaund for the love and affection they bestowed on my family. I urge all Congress workers to work hard in the assembly polls and bring the party to power,” he added.