People of Himachal will have to fight for their rights: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the people of state will have to fight for their rights. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

While addressing a gathering at state-level International Women’s Day function on Sunday, Sukhu once again launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG).

He said that Himachal Pradesh is a small state with limited sources of income. “Despite providing water to northern India, irrigating the fields of Punjab and preserving forests, the state’s rights have often been overlooked,” said Sukhu.

Referring to the 2023 natural disaster, the CM said the state government revised relief rules and significantly increased compensation for affected families. Despite administrative advice, the government decided to provide ₹7 lakh for house reconstruction.

Hitting out at BJP, Sukhu said, “The opposition kept repeatedly demanding a special assembly session during the disaster period but when a special relief package for affected families was proposed, BJP legislators walked out of the assembly.”

Speaking on the standoff between the Himachal and Delhi police, Sukhu said that Delhi Police cannot detain anyone from Himachal Pradesh without following proper procedures. Sukhu said that earlier when Delhi Police took action without informing the state authorities, an FIR was registered. However, when they returned with proper information, the state police fully cooperated.

CM Sukhu also announced ₹500 crore for the development of Nahan Medical College. He said that the institution would be upgraded with improved infrastructure and better medical facilities. He also inspected Nahan Medical College in Sirmaur district and interacted with doctors.