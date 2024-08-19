People of Jind will teach BJP a lesson in assembly polls: Selja

Sirsa Member of Parliament (MP) Kumari Selja on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of neglecting Jind district in its two consecutive tenure and she claimed that the people of Jind will teach a lesson to the ruling government in the assembly polls. Sirsa Member of Parliament (MP) Kumari Selja on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of neglecting Jind district in its two consecutive tenure and she claimed that the people of Jind will teach a lesson to the ruling government in the assembly polls. (HT File)

Addressing a gathering in Jind, the former Union minister said that time has come to ask BJP about its nearly 10-year report card.

“The BJP government has done atrocities on every section of society. Whenever Randeep Surjewala raises the voice of Haryana in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP has no answer. Farmers have faced discrimination, and the BJP will have to answer for this. The BJP is making promises about minimum support price (MSP), but they should clarify what law they have made to ensure farmers get MSP on their crops,” she added.

The Sirsa MP alleged that the BJP government has mistreated various sections of society.

“Every section of society is angry with the BJP and the public will take revenge from the BJP on October 1 with the power of their votes. Scholarships have been stopped by this government to stop students from getting education and youths faced scams in recruitments. Anyone who raises a voice against this government, they were treated with sticks,” the former Haryana Congress chief added.

Selja claimed that crime has risen in the state and the Congress will provide a safe atmosphere if it is voted to power.

Rahul, Kharge to kick-off Cong campaign: Randeep

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said that leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party’s national chief Mallikarjun Kharge will kick-off the party’s campaign for the Haryana assembly polls from Jind soon.

“During the BJP rule, no work was done in Jind, which is the heart of Haryana and land of farmers. People are living in fear as crime has increased. Youths are moving abroad because of unemployment and scams in recruitment drives. This government must be ousted from power, and the public will take revenge with their votes,” he added.