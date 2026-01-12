People of Punjab must reject ‘AAP’s politics of lies’: Haryana CM in Samrala

Even though politics should be a medium of service and not a means to enjoy power, Punjab government has reduced it to the pursuit of power alone, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday, targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in border state and reminding people that the country and the states need experienced, responsible and public welfare–oriented governance. Saini also accused both Congress and AAP of spreading misinformation on MGNREGA for narrow political gains. (HT Photo)

Addressing a public meeting in Samrala of Ludhiana district, Saini appealed to the people to reject injustice and the politics of lies and contribute towards strengthening good governance based on development, honesty and national interest.

‘AAP & Congress spreading misinformation on MGNREGA’

Saini also accused both Congress and AAP of spreading misinformation on MGNREGA for narrow political gains. He questioned the AAP government for failing to present data and concrete suggestions despite bringing proposals in the Punjab Assembly.

Saini said that during social audits under the MGNREGA scheme in Punjab, thousands of cases of financial embezzlement have come to light in thousands of gram panchayats. However, neither action has been taken against the guilty nor have labourers been compensated.

Referring to Punjab’s situation, Saini alleged that the Congress and AAP had reduced “Rangla Punjab” to a state of distress. He said Punjab farmers were yet to receive compensation for crop losses, while the Haryana government had transferred ₹116 crore directly into farmers’ bank accounts as compensation for crop damage and ₹4.5 crore for livestock losses.

‘Haryana model can guide nation’

Saini further said that the model presented by Haryana can become the foundation of good governance across the country. “Therefore, in the coming time, the people of Punjab should show the way out of power to those who seek votes by telling lies,” Saini said.

Siani also challenged the Punjab CM to disclose how much compensation his government had actually paid to farmers. He said Haryana provides MSP on 24 crops and purchases sugarcane at ₹415 per quintal, while promises made in Punjab, including compensation for dead calves, have remained unfulfilled. Taking a dig at political rhetoric, Saini said jokes alone cannot feed people and that citizens judge governments by their work.

State BJP to gherao Punjab CM’s residence on Jan 16

BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar in his speech said that if the Punjab police could investigate a video related to former Delhi CM Atishi within one day, then the authenticity of this video linked to religious sacrilege—whether true or fake—can also be determined within a day.

Jakhar further said that on January 16, the BJP State Core Committee will gherao the CM’s residence in Chandigarh. On this occasion, the Punjab CM will be questioned about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and the rising gangsterism.

Notably, BJP leaders refrained from making any comments on the Shiromani Akali Dal during the rally. During Saini’s visit, the AAP workers held a protest and showed black flags for replacing MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G scheme.