Haryana: People with municipality property on lease, rent for over two decades to get ownership

People occupying municipality property, such as houses and shops, either on lease or on rent basis for the past two decades or more will be given ownership rights subject to the payment of fee as per the policy coming into force from June 1.

Addressing a press conference, chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar said a policy has been framed under which the tenant will have to pay less than the present collector rate to get the ownership right.

If anyone has taken a shop, house on the municipal land either on rent, lease basis, tehbazari or by paying license fee for 20 years or more, then all such occupiers will be given ownership rights under this policy. As per the policy, the occupant should have completed 20 years as of December 31, 2020.

At least 20% rebate will be given on the current collector rate to the tenants who have been residing in the house or are running a shop for the past 20 years. Those with occupancy period of 50 years will get a rebate of up to 50%.

The maximum rebate in payment of collector rate under this policy has been capped at 50%, said Khattar.

The beneficiary will have to deposit 25% of the total fixed amount to the municipality concerned within 15 days after issuance of the notice, while the remaining 75% amount will have to be deposited within three months.

The CM announced that if the municipality has rented or leased any land building to one or more occupiers in that case, the amount will have to be paid as per the fixed floor-wise formula.

If only one person has been allotted the constructed building, the base rate will have to be paid for that. If the municipality has constructed two floors and each floor is given to two different allottees, then 60% of the base rate for the ground floor and 40% of the base rate for the first floor will have to be paid.

In case of a three-floor building allotted to three parties, 50% of the base rate (ground floor), 30% of the base rate for the first floor and 20% of the base rate for the second floor will be paid. The roof rights will be given to the allottee owning the top floor.