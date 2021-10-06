Petrol crosses 100/litre mark in Panchkula

The spiralling fuel prices have hit yet another milestone in the tricity with petrol crossing the ₹100 per litre mark in Panchkula.

While petrol was priced at ₹100.14 per litre on Tuesday, even diesel rates were at an all time high of ₹91.58 per litre. The prices have gone up by 22% since the beginning of the year, as petrol was available for ₹82.18 while diesel cost ₹74.78 in the week of January.

Petrol had already crossed the ₹100 mark in Mohali on June 26. Currently, it is priced at ₹104.81 per litre, while diesel is available for ₹94.18. In Chandigarh, fuel is comparatively cheaper, with petrol at ₹98.80 and diesel at ₹90.8 per litre.

Fuel prices have been on the rise since January, though they stabilised between July and September. The impact is likely to be seen on fruit and vegetable prices in the coming days due to the increase in transportation costs.