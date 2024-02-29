PGI injection case: Chandigarh Police file challan against 4 for killing woman

Over two months after a 25-year-old woman died after being administered an unknown injection at PGIMER’s gynaecology ward, Chandigarh Police have filed a challan against four accused, including the brother of the victim. The woman was injected with a cocktail of sleeping pills, mosquito repellent spray and sanitiser, taking tips from a YouTube video, the accused’s statements had later revealed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Injected with a mystery potion on November 15, 2023, the woman, Harmeet Kaur, had died on December 10, 2023, after battling for life for 25 days.

The murder was planned by her brother, in connivance with others, angry over her inter-caste marriage, as per the accused’s statements included in the challan.

The woman was injected with a cocktail of sleeping pills, mosquito repellent spray and sanitiser, taking tips from a YouTube video, their statements had later revealed.

Along with their statements, police have also submitted the CFSL report, death summary report, post-mortem report and other documents proving the crime in the challan, filed in the court of junior magistrate first class Mayank Marwaha.

Among the accused named in the challan are victim’s brother Jasmeet Singh, 23, from Pehar Khurd, Patiala; Jasmeet’s relative Buta Singh, 38, from Alampur village, Patiala; Buta’s friend Mandeep, 25, from Jassowal village, Patiala, and Jaspreet Kaur, 20, of Safipur Khurd village of Sangrur. All are currently lodged in Model Jail, Chandigarh.

They are facing charges under Sections 302 (murder), 308 (attempt to culpable homicide) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Harmeet was admitted to an ICU at PGIMER with kidney problems on November 7, 2023, after giving birth to a boy on November 3. She was shifted to the gynaecology ward on the third floor of Nehru Hospital, D Block, on November 13 after improvement in her condition.

On November 15, her relatives complained that an unknown woman injected her with something that worsened her health and she died on December 10.

In her statement to police, accused Jaspreet, who administered the injection, admitted to executing the job at the behest of the other accused in exchange for ₹1,000.

Mandeep’s statement narrated that Buta introduced him to Jasmeet, who offered them ₹5 lakhs to kill his sister and paid ₹50,000 in advance.

In the challan, police have stated that CCTV footage from different cameras of PGIMER showed the three men dropping Kaur at PGIMER, picking her up later and leaving the premises. Also, their mobile phone locations were traced to PGIMER at the time of crime. The challan also has details of calls shared between the four accused.