PGI records over 28 lakh OPD registrations in 2024

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) recorded an unprecedented surge in the patient footfall in 2024, with over 28 lakh out-patient department (OPD) registrations and over one lakh in-patient department patients, the institute revealed the data on Saturday. In 2023-24, PGIMER provided treatment to the 32,000 Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries with package amount over ₹ 130 crore, ensuring the highest number of patients in UT received essential medical treatments. (HT File)

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said 2025 will be pivotal not only for continued excellence in patient care, research and academic excellence but also as a moment of justice for our dedicated outsourced workers. “With the approval and disbursal of ₹76 crores from the Centre, we have addressed the long-standing demands for their arrears”, he said.

While highlighting healthcare access through government schemes and social initiative, the institute shared that in financial year 2023-24, ₹21.2 crore was provided to needy patients through schemes like Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi, Health Minister’s Discretionary Grant, National Policy for Rare Diseases and Dr Ambedkar Medical Aid Scheme. As much as ₹3.24 crore was disbursed from the hospital’s poor patient fund to support poor patients, in the said period.

In 2023-24, PGIMER provided treatment to the 32,000 Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries with package amount over ₹130 crore, ensuring the highest number of patients in UT received essential medical treatments.

Launched in March 2024, the cashless Himcare initiative has proven to be a major success at PGIMER, with over 3,688 patients benefiting from essential medical services worth over ₹19 crore.

Initiated in May 2024, PGIMER’s Project Sarathi engaged National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers to assist in patient services, enhancing healthcare delivery. The model is now being adopted by over 700 hospitals nationwide, reflecting its widespread impact.

During 2023–2024, PGIMER completed 378 research projects funded by recognised organisations like DST, DBT, WHO, and ICMR, with 727 projects currently ongoing.

BOX:

Edge in transplantations

Over 5,000 kidney transplants performed to date at PGIMER, making it a leader in organ donation and transplantation in India. In 2023, the institute conducted 326 kidney transplants, significantly reducing the waiting period for live transplants from 12 months to just 3 months, alleviating pressure on patients awaiting procedures. PGIMER is a national leader in simultaneous pancreas kidney (SPK) transplants, benefiting patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus, with 56 successful procedures completed.

Collaboration with the department of urology and the department of renal transplant surgery initiated in January 2023 resulted in a 60% increase in renal transplants, from 203 in 2022 to 326 in 2023.