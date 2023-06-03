PGI security guard booked for abetment to suicide

Almost after a year of the death of a 30-year-old employee of the PGIMER, the police registered a case of abetment to suicide against a Sarangpur resident and his family members. Almost after a year of the death of a 30-year-old employee of the PGIMER, the police registered a case of abetment to suicide against a Sarangpur resident and his family members. Police have registered a case against Gurjit Singh of Sarangpur village, who works as a security guard at the PGIMER on a contractual basis. (Representational image)

Police have registered a case against Gurjit Singh of Sarangpur village, who works as a security guard at the PGIMER on a contractual basis.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother who had accused Gurjit and his family members of harassing and torturing his sister due to which she committed suicide.

On May 23 last year, a 30-year-old employee of the PGIMER was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house in Dhanas. Her brother had alleged that she had told her elder sister that Gurjit, working as a security guard at the PGI, his sister, mother and father would kill her, and sought her help.

After the call, he came to Chandigarh and found his sister hanging from a ceiling fan in her room while the door of the room was open.

He had even alleged that Gurjit and his family members murdered his sister and hanged her body to show it as a suicide.

A case under Section 306 of the IPC was registered against Gurjit and his family at the police station Sarangpur.