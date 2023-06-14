Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s PGIMER reiterates directive to prescribe only generic drugs

Chandigarh’s PGIMER reiterates directive to prescribe only generic drugs

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 14, 2023 03:40 AM IST

According to PGIMER, the directive is in line with the vision of the Union ministry of health and family welfare in providing affordable medical treatment to the poor and needy patients

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has reiterated its previous directives to all doctors, emphasising prescription of generic medicines for patients who seek medical care or are admitted to PGIMER.

Earlier, PGIMER had issued office orders on May 25 regarding prescription of generic medicines. A copy of the fresh order has been sent to the deans, deputy director administration, medical superintendent, all heads of the departments and Association of Resident Doctors president. (HT File)
According to the institute, it is also in line with the vision of the Union ministry of health and family welfare in providing affordable medical treatment to the poor and needy patients.

As per the recent orders undersigned by PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, “It has been observed that the order is not being followed in letter and spirit. It is therefore again reiterated to prescribe generic medicines so that every patient visiting PGIMER gets affordable medicines. Any deviation to this order will be viewed seriously.”

