Normal operations resume at PGI after week-long strike

Healthcare services resumed across all departments at PGIMER on Friday as outsourced workers returned to work after an eight-day strike. The strike intensified on October 11 when over 3,000 contractual workers joined the protest (HT File)

The strike was launched on October 10 by hospital attendants demanding the release of delayed arrears amounting to approximately ₹30 crore. The strike intensified the next day, with more than 3,000 contractual workers joining the protest, disrupting hospital services.

The arrears, covering the period from November 2018 to April 2024, have been a point of contention for the 1,600 attendants. Dr Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent, PGIMER, said, “With the resumption of duty, we are now focused on maintaining the highest standards of care and addressing pending patient concerns.”

“The hospital attended 8,198 patients in the OPD, emergency OPD services admitted 155 new patients and 16 new trauma cases were admitted in the trauma OPD till 4pm after the services resumed on Friday,” Koushal added.

He further informed that the hospital admitted 127 patients for indoor care, and 75 patients were discharged. “A total of 8 deliveries took place and 147 day care chemotherapy sessions were conducted and a total of 155 elective surgeries were performed through the day till 4 pm.”