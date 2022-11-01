PGIMER sees 108% increase in footfall at OPDs in 2021-22 fiscal

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) saw a 108% increase in footfall at its out-patient departments (OPDs) in the 2021-22 fiscal.

In the 2020-21 fiscal, when Covid-related restrictions were in full effect, the institute’s OPDs saw a footfall of 7,43,831, compared to 15,52,894 in 2021-22. The figures include both physical and tele-consultations.

Of the 15.5 lakh people, a total of 5,96,468 patients consulted OPDs for the first time, while the remaining 9,56,426 were follow-ups.

The institute’s data further revealed that 6,54,534 patients consulted special clinics, a hike from 2,89,129 patients in 2020-21.

The ophthalmology department saw the highest footfall with 2,11,203 patients, followed by internal medicine with 1,94,229 patients and paediatric medicine department with 1,03,952 patients.

When the pandemic broke out in March 2020, PGIMER suspended walk-in consultations and online appointments and started providing OPD services only through through tele-consultation. From June 21, 2021, physical consultations resumed, but only after prior appointment through tele-consultation.

On September 6, 2021, the institute resumed online appointment facility for OPDs, through its official website, but with a cap of 30 patients per department to ensure adherence to Covid protocols.

PGIMER finally restarted walk-in OPD facilities from September 27, 2021, for the first time after suspending it in March 2020.

Then, on January 10 this year, the institute again suspended walk-in OPDs when the third Covid wave peaked. It resumed the services on February 14.

Footfall back to pre-Covid levels

The OPDs are currently seeing a footfall of 10,000 patients per day, the same as pre-Covid levels. “Presently, most departments have stopped teleconsultations and are focusing on physical consultations,” said Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, deputy director administration (DDA) and official spokesperson of the institute.

He added that PGIMER is planning to start new OPDs at Sarangpur Satellite Centre, while efforts are being made to streamline the rush by starting a queue management system and by upgrading the hospital’s information system and online appointments.

Hospital admissions, surgeries also saw increase

In the 2021-22 financial year, hospital admissions and surgeries also saw an increase. As many as 81,387 patients got admitted to the hospital in the said period, against the 57,336 admissions in the previous fiscal.

Of the 81,387 admitted patients, 75,462 were discharged after the treatment while 5,453 patients died.

Besides, PGIMER performed 58,161 major and minor elective surgeries in 2021-22, a significant increase from 34,428 operations in 2020-21. This also includes 18,798 emergency surgeries in 2021-22, against 14,704 emergency surgeries in previous year.