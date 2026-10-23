PGIMS Rohtak relieves doctor following HC’s stay on re-employment

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, has reportedly relieved Dr Kundan Mittal from its Department of Pediatric Pulmonology and Intensive Care after he submitted his resignation following the Punjab and Haryana high court’s interim stay on his re-employment as medical superintendent. In an interim order, the court stayed the operation of the re-employment order dated August 3, 2026, and a subsequent executive council resolution dated August 6. (HT Photo for representation)

Dr Mittal had earlier resigned from the medical superintendent’s post after the court stayed his re-employment, which had been challenged on the grounds that it violated the statutory age limit and appointment rules.

On being contacted, Dr Mittal has confirmed the development. However, the institute officials said that Dr Mittal had submitted his resignation and it was under process.

Dr Mittal retired on June 30, 2026, on attaining the age of superannuation. The Haryana government subsequently granted him a three-year service extension and re-employed him as medical superintendent.

The move was challenged by Dr Anil Pannikker, who argued that the appointment violated university statutes prescribing an upper age limit of 58 years for the post and that the university’s executive council had no authority to relax the statutory condition.

The matter came up before justice Harpreet Singh Brar on September 16. In an interim order, the court stayed the operation of the re-employment order dated August 3, 2026, and a subsequent executive council resolution dated August 6.

The university was, however, left free to appoint a medical superintendent in accordance with the applicable statutes and rules.