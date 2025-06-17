Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PGTI kicks off today in Ludhiana: 72 players vie for 20-lakh prize

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 17, 2025 05:14 AM IST

The event will be played over three rounds (54 holes) with the cut being applied after two rounds (36 holes). The top 36 players and ties will make the cut for the third and final round

The fifth event of the 2025 Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) season will be played at the Imperial Golf Estate in Ludhiana from June 17 to 19.

The winner of this year’s Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main tour (PGTI) for the 2026 season. (HT photo for representation)
The winner of this year’s Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main tour (PGTI) for the 2026 season. (HT photo for representation)

The tournament offers a prize purse of 20 lakh and marks the debut of professional golf and the PGTI in Ludhiana. The event will be played over three rounds (54 holes) with the cut being applied after two rounds (36 holes). The top 36 players and ties will make the cut for the third and final round.

The tournament features a field of 72 players. The field will feature leading professional golfers from across India. The PGTI Order of Merit is currently being led by Rajesh Kumar Gautam of Lucknow who has a season’s earnings of 4,29,600.

The winner of this year’s Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main tour (PGTI) for the 2026 season.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “We are delighted to explore new territory this week as the PGTI makes its debut at The Imperial Golf Estate in Ludhiana. This initiative is part of our larger objective of growing the game across the country. Staging events in tier two cities will help us in further expanding the talent pool for golf and also create a wider audience and fan-base for the game.” Johl said that Punjab has been a powerhouse of Indian sport, and they would like to use this opportunity to tap into the golfing potential of the state. “We thank The Imperial Golf Estate for partnering with us in staging this event,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / PGTI kicks off today in Ludhiana: 72 players vie for 20-lakh prize
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On