PGTI kicks off today in Ludhiana: 72 players vie for 20-lakh prize

The fifth event of the 2025 Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) season will be played at the Imperial Golf Estate in Ludhiana from June 17 to 19. The winner of this year’s Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main tour (PGTI) for the 2026 season. (HT photo for representation)

The tournament offers a prize purse of ₹20 lakh and marks the debut of professional golf and the PGTI in Ludhiana. The event will be played over three rounds (54 holes) with the cut being applied after two rounds (36 holes). The top 36 players and ties will make the cut for the third and final round.

The tournament features a field of 72 players. The field will feature leading professional golfers from across India. The PGTI Order of Merit is currently being led by Rajesh Kumar Gautam of Lucknow who has a season’s earnings of ₹4,29,600.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “We are delighted to explore new territory this week as the PGTI makes its debut at The Imperial Golf Estate in Ludhiana. This initiative is part of our larger objective of growing the game across the country. Staging events in tier two cities will help us in further expanding the talent pool for golf and also create a wider audience and fan-base for the game.” Johl said that Punjab has been a powerhouse of Indian sport, and they would like to use this opportunity to tap into the golfing potential of the state. “We thank The Imperial Golf Estate for partnering with us in staging this event,” he added.