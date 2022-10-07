Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGTI Players Championship: Chandigarh lad Yuvraj in spot light after Round 3

PGTI Players Championship: Chandigarh lad Yuvraj in spot light after Round 3

Published on Oct 07, 2022 01:01 AM IST

Badal with an overall score of 16-under 200 leads the field while Yuvraj sits at the second place with an overall score of 15-under 201 as the championship moves into its fourth and final round.

A single-stroke is what separates Bangladesh golfer Badal Hossain and Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu at the top after the completion of the penultimate round of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 being held at the Panchkula Golf Club. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A single-stroke is what separates Bangladesh golfer Badal Hossain and Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu at the top after the completion of the penultimate round of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 being held at the Panchkula Golf Club.

Overnight leader Jamal Hossain had an off day today as he slipped to be tied at the third place with Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja with identical overall scores of 12-under 204 trailing the leader by four strokes. Tied at fifth place with an overall score of 11-under 205 after 54 holes are the Chandigarh duo of Abhijit Singh Chadha and PGTI Order Of Merit leader Ajeetesh Sandhu, Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi and Gurugram’s Manu Gandas.

Badal Hossain’s round of 7-under 65, the day’s joint best score, consisted of eight birdies and a solitary bogey. After starting on a shaky note with a bogey on the first hole, Badal who played alongside Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja and fellow countryman and roommate Jamal Hossain, began to find his touch with his ball-striking from the sixth hole onwards. As a result, the 31-year-old from Savar Golf Club picked up back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh after which he didn’t look back. Badal, yet to win his first title on the PGTI, hit a purple patch after the turn making six consecutive birdies from the 10th to the 15th.

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu carded a bogey free round of 7-under 65, to match the day’s lowest score also shot by Badal. Yuvraj’s round consisted of three long conversions, three quality up and downs from the bunker and two brilliant par-saves on the 17th and 18th.

Jamal’s round of 71 featured five birdies and four bogeys while Thangaraja’s round of 70 included four birdies and two bogeys.

