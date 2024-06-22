Phantoms post 22-run win over Super Strikers at Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup

Vaibhav Sehdev’s 25-ball knock of 57 runs went in vain as JK Super Strikers on Saturday faced a 22-run defeat against Royal Phantoms at Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Royal Phantoms handed JK Super Strikers the defeat at Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup. (HT FIle)

Batting first, Phantoms scored 184/6 in 20 overs with captain Anmolpreet Singh scoring the highest 50 off 43 balls. His knock included five hits to the fence and a six.

Later, Sukhdeep Bajwa scored an impressive unbeaten 12-ball 42 to propel his team. His knock had five sixes. Anshul Chaudhary also came good with the bat and scored 32 runs in 19 balls. For Strikers, Manish Sheron was the most successful wicket-taker scalping three wickets giving in 48 runs.

In reply, Strikers could score 162 runs losing eight wickets in 20 overs. Phantoms bowlers kept the pressure on from the word go. As a result they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Batting at number seven, Vaibhav played a stunning innings but it was not enough. Anmolpreet and Kartik Chadha took two wickets each for the winning team.

Blasters sail to five-wicket win over Knights

Mohali BLV Blasters, meanwhile, sailed to a five-wicket win over Agri King’s Knights in the second match played on Saturday. Batting first, Agri King’s Knights were bowled out for 141 in 19 overs.

Showing his experience, Mandeep Singh scored 40 runs from 23 balls while Abhishek Sharma 33 off 21, batting at number seven and not at the usual opening slot. Earlier, Rahul Kumar scored 30 off 24 balls for the Knights.

For Blasters, Harpreet Brar, Naman Dhir and Manav Vashist grabbed two wickets each.

In reply, Blasters chased down the target losing five wickets. Again showing his batting prowess, opener Harnoor Pannu scored an unbeaten 50 off 41 balls to help his team win the match. Batting in the middle-order Anmol Malhotra played well to make 68 off 40 balls for the winning team. His knock included six fours and three sixes.