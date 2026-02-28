Phase 1 of Census 2027 in Punjab to start from May 15

CHANDIGARHA one-day state-level conference for deputy commissioners and municipal corporation commissioners on Census 2027 – Phase 1 (House Listing Operations) was held in Chandigarh on Friday. Phase 2 of Census 2027 will be conducted in February 2027, according to an official press release. (HT File)

The conference was jointly organised by the department of local government, Punjab and the directorate of census operations, Punjab, under the chairmanship of chief secretary KAP Sinha.

The objective of the conference was to orient field-level administrative heads for Phase 1 of Census 2027 — the House Listing and Housing Census — scheduled to be conducted in Punjab from May 15, 2026, to June 13, 2026.

Members of the public will also have the option of self-enumeration from April 30, 2026, to May 14, 2026, prior to the commencement of house listing operations.

Phase 2 of Census 2027 will be conducted in February 2027, according to an official press release.

In his inaugural address, chief secretary KAP Sinha underlined the national importance of the Census as the backbone of evidence-based governance, welfare planning and equitable distribution of resources.

Stressing transparency, data quality and strict adherence to timelines, he called upon all officers to ensure meticulous planning and seamless inter-departmental coordination. He said Census 2027 must set new benchmarks in accuracy, digital execution and administrative discipline.

Punjab director, Census Operations, Navjot Khosa briefed the officers on the road map and strategic framework for Census 2027. She elaborated on the statutory mandate under the Census Act, 1948 and the Census Rules, 1990, and emphasised strict adherence to uniform national standards, definitions and procedures. She said Phase 1 would lay the foundation for Phase 2 and that the quality and completeness of house listing would determine the overall success of the exercise.Deputy commissioners and municipal commissioners participated in the deliberations and shared district-level preparedness, logistical arrangements, training plans, rural and urban coverage strategies and coordination mechanisms with local bodies.

Discussions were also held on strengthening monitoring systems, ensuring timely mobilisation of resources, leveraging central assistance and maintaining uniformity in implementation across districts. The conference concluded with a vote of thanks by secretary, Local Government, Manjit Singh Brar.