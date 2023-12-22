Phone hacked says Bains after ex-councillor’s son gets threat call

Two-time MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains on Thursday filed a complaint against an unidentified person for using his mobile number for issuing threats to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Inder Agarwal’s son. In his complaint, Bains stated that on December 12, an unidentified individual contacted Sidharth on his phone by introducing himself as Bains, and issued death threats to him. The call was received on December 12 around 7.15 pm with Bains’ number being displayed on Agarwal’s mobile phone. (File)

The incident came to light when Sidharth Agarwal and his family discussed the matter with the former MLA. Bains filed an online complaint with the Ludhiana police commissioner and the Punjab director general of police (DGP).

Bains added that as he was out of station and came to know about the incident on Thursday through BJP leader Gurdev Debi. Later, he talked to Sidharth, who also sent him the call recording between him and the caller.

In his complaint, Bains expressed concern over violation of his privacy through hacking of his phone. He further added that during the threatening conversation, the perpetrator specifically mentioned the possibility of a shooting incident.

Demanding swift action, Bains urged the authorities to take immediate action, including filing of a first information report (FIR).

Ludhiana commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said he was not aware of the matter but would check.