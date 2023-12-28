Pick-up driver mows down 2 home guards on Barwala road

A pick-up truck, being chased by a car following a collision, rammed into the motorcycles of two home guards who were on patrolling duty, killing them on the spot, on Barwala road around 1:30am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Driver was fleeing after hitting a car when his vehicle rammed into the bike of the home guards (HT File)

The driver of the truck was arrested after a long chase.

The deceased have been identified as Hari Singh, 53, of Bhangarpur village, and Jasmer Singh, 54, of Khedi Gujjran village. Both were deployed as home guard personnel at Derabassi police station.

Truck was on the wrong side

As per information, the pick-up truck, which was involved in a collision with a car in Haryana’s Saha area, was being chased by the car’s driver. When it reached near the Dera Bassi Canter Union, the driver took the truck to the wrong side, leading to the collission with the home guards’ motorcycle. The home guards were taken to the civil hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

The bodies were handed over to the kin after post-mortem examination.

Car driver informed the police

The car driver, who was chasing the truck, informed the police about the incident and continued the chase. A broadcast message was sent to all PCR vehicles through the Chandigarh police control room, and all-night checkpoints were placed on high alert to apprehend the driver.

The truck entered Chandigarh via Hallomajra and crossed Vikas Nagar naka without stopping. The naka staff took assistance of the PCR vehicle positioned nearby and the car that was following the truck. They chase the truck for more than 3 kms and apprehended the truck and driver at Modern Housing Complex at Manimajra.

Chandigarh police handed over the accused driver, identified as Ashwani Kumar, 27, a resident of Hamirpur, to Mohali police.

Derabassi station house officer, sub-inspector Ajitesh Kaushal said a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief) of Indian Penal Code has been registered.