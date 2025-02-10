Pillion rider killed in SUV-motorcycle collision in Panchkula

A pillion rider was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle near the Chandimandir Toll Plaza in Panchkula, around 11.30 am on Saturday. According to the complaint filed by Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Chandimandir, he and his friend, Lakhbir Singh, were returning home from Pinjore when the incident occurred (iStock)

The accident occurred when a speeding Mahindra Thar abruptly applied brakes, causing the motorcycle coming from behind to collide.

According to the complaint filed by Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Chandimandir, he and his friend, Lakhbir Singh, were returning home from Pinjore when the incident occurred. Gurvinder, who was riding the bike at a controlled speed, stated that the said vehicle stopped suddenly without warning, leading to the severe crash. As a result, he fell on one side of the road, while Lakhbir fell on the other, sustaining serious injuries.

A passerby and the unknown Thar driver rushed both victims to the Sector-6 civil hospital, Panchkula, for treatment. However, Lakhbir succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Based on the victim’s statement and medical reports, the Chandimandir police have registered an FIR under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the SUV driver.