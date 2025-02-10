Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pillion rider killed in SUV-motorcycle collision in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 10, 2025 08:38 AM IST

The accident occurred when a speeding Mahindra Thar abruptly applied brakes, causing the motorcycle coming from behind to collide

A pillion rider was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle near the Chandimandir Toll Plaza in Panchkula, around 11.30 am on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Chandimandir, he and his friend, Lakhbir Singh, were returning home from Pinjore when the incident occurred (iStock)
According to the complaint filed by Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Chandimandir, he and his friend, Lakhbir Singh, were returning home from Pinjore when the incident occurred (iStock)

The accident occurred when a speeding Mahindra Thar abruptly applied brakes, causing the motorcycle coming from behind to collide.

According to the complaint filed by Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Chandimandir, he and his friend, Lakhbir Singh, were returning home from Pinjore when the incident occurred. Gurvinder, who was riding the bike at a controlled speed, stated that the said vehicle stopped suddenly without warning, leading to the severe crash. As a result, he fell on one side of the road, while Lakhbir fell on the other, sustaining serious injuries.

A passerby and the unknown Thar driver rushed both victims to the Sector-6 civil hospital, Panchkula, for treatment. However, Lakhbir succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Based on the victim’s statement and medical reports, the Chandimandir police have registered an FIR under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the SUV driver.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On