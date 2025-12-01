Pilot no-show delays IndiGo Delhi-Chandigarh flight by 6 hours

Around 180 passengers were stranded for nearly six hours on Saturday night after IndiGo’s Delhi-Chandigarh flight was delayed because the pilot assigned to operate it did not report for duty. Passengers arguing with cabin crew aboard the flight. (HT)

The incident triggered chaos at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1, with passengers confronting airline staff over the prolonged delay.

Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who was among the affected passengers, took to social media to vent his frustration.

The IndiGo flight 6E 6448 was originally scheduled to depart Delhi at 8.20 pm. Passengers completed security checks and boarded the aircraft on time. However, the pilot was missing, and no information was provided for hours, leading to growing frustration.

According to Agnihotri, the airline rescheduled the departure three times. The 8.20 pm flight was first pushed to 9.50 pm. Later, due to the unavailability of a pilot, the departure was revised to 1.30 am. The aircraft finally took off at 2.10 am with a substitute pilot, nearly six hours behind schedule.

The flight, which normally lands at 9.20 pm, eventually reached Chandigarh at 3.19 am.

The significant delay also disrupted the return flight. Scheduled for 9.55 pm, it departed at 4.09 am — over six hours late.

IndiGo Airlines attributed the delay to operational reasons. In a statement, airline officials said alternative travel options were offered to affected passengers. Those who sought refunds were given a full refund, while others were provided with refreshments during the delay.

The deputy chief minister described the incident as “highly unprofessional”, urging aviation authorities to address such disruptions that leave passengers helpless in late-night situations. Rajani Patil, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, and Palampur MLA Ashish Butail were also aboard the same flight.

Authorities have yet to announce whether a formal inquiry into the incident will be conducted.