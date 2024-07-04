Pinjore: 2 held for filming women in washroom

Two persons, including a chartered accountant and the owner of a printing press, have been arrested for allegedly filming women in a toilet in Pinjore. Two persons, including a chartered accountant and the owner of a printing press, have been arrested for allegedly filming women in a toilet in Pinjore. (HT fILE)

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Agarwal and Rakesh Dua.

As per the police, accused Agarwal works as a chartered accountant and is the employer of one of the victims while Rakesh Dua had a printing press that had a toilet which was used by the victims.

As per the police, they had received a compliant regarding a man making videos of women by hiding a mobile phone in the toilet of a shop in Pinjore.

As per the police, the shop belonged to Dua and the victims, who worked at Agarwal’s office, were told to use the washroom at his shop. The accused had allegedly hidden the mobile phone in a bottle of a toilet cleaner that was kept inside, as per the complaint received from two of the women.

On Monday evening around 5 pm, when two women went to the toilet, they noticed the bottle of toilet cleaner in front of the toilet seat. When they checked it, a mobile was kept in it. The mobile was on recording mode. According to the women, when they took the mobile to their employer, he deleted the video from the mobile and scolded them instead of complaining to the police. Even the photo that the women had taken was deleted.

The employer also threatened them against telling anyone about the incident. After that the women informed their family members, who reached the Pinjore police station, and complained to the police. Police have registered a case of voyeurism. Police have also seized the mobile phone. Both the accused will be produced before the court on Thursday.

SHO Pinjore, Sombir Dhaka, said that the case was registered on the complaint of the women.