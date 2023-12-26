Placed under house arrest ahead of Poonch visit, says Mehbooba

The PDP on Monday claimed that party president Mehbooba Mufti was placed under house arrest ahead of her scheduled visit to Surankote in Pooch district where three civilians died allegedly in Army custody. The PDP president told reporters that her residence has been locked by the police and a huge contingent of forces has been deployed on the roads leading to her house. (PTI File Photo)

“There are perturbing reports coming in from Poonch. They have not only taken people in custody from one particular area but people from Thana Mandi, Pargai and adjoining hamlets are also being bundled,” Mehbooba said, adding that “her going to Poonch and talking to the victims whose dear ones have been killed in custody by the army was important”.

She alleged that by arresting her the government wants to send a message that people of Jammu and Kashmir have no voice.