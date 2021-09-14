Placement camp in Ludhiana: 1,409 get jobs

Under the Punjab government’s Ghar Ghar Rozgar Mission, the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises, Ludhiana, organised a placement camp at Gulzar Group of Institutes in Khanna on Monday.

MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli inaugurated the job fair, while Payal MLA Lakhvir Singh was a special guest on the occasion. A total of 37 companies participated in the placement camp where 1,409 youngsters were recruited. The participating companies included RBI, LIC, Axis Bank, Coca Cola, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, New Era Machines, Andalisis Tokyo Life, Innov, Vast Linkers, Capital Trust, Star Health Insurance, Airtel, Just Dial, Sport king and Flipkart. Kotli said the Punjab Government is collaborating with national and international companies to provide employment to youngsters.

Gurkirat Singh, executive director of Gulzar Group, said this job fair has brought the best employment opportunities for the youth of the region. He added that GGI also conducts placement drives on its campus from time to time and arrangements are also made for students of surrounding institutes.