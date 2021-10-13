Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Plastic factory tragedy: Four years on, Ludhiana MC finally hires deceased firefighter’s sister
chandigarh news

Plastic factory tragedy: Four years on, Ludhiana MC finally hires deceased firefighter’s sister

On November 2017, a plastic factory had collapsed near Suffiyan Chowk after a fire broke out on the premises; sixteen people, including nine firefighters, perished in the tragedy.
Handing over the appointment letter to Harpreet Kaur at the Ludhiana civic body’s Zone D office, mayor Balkar Sandhu said the firefighter, Manpreet Singh, who had died in the 2017 plastic fire tragedy had been hired on a contractual basis and the local bodies’ department had to go through a complicated process to provide his sister with a regular job. (Representative Image/HT File)
Handing over the appointment letter to Harpreet Kaur at the Ludhiana civic body’s Zone D office, mayor Balkar Sandhu said the firefighter, Manpreet Singh, who had died in the 2017 plastic fire tragedy had been hired on a contractual basis and the local bodies’ department had to go through a complicated process to provide his sister with a regular job. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 01:47 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After struggling for four years, the sister of the firefighter who was killed in the plastic factory tragedy was appointed as a municipal corporation clerk on compassionate grounds on Tuesday.

Handing over the appointment letter to Harpreet Kaur at the civic body’s Zone D office, mayor Balkar Sandhu said the firefighter, Manpreet Singh, had been hired on a contractual basis and the local bodies’ department had to go through a complicated process to provide his sister with a regular job.

On November 2017, a plastic factory had collapsed near Suffiyan Chowk after a fire broke out on the premises. Sixteen people, including nine firefighters, perished in the tragedy.

In the aftermath of the building collapse, the state government had announced compensation and a government job to the victims’ kin. However, Manpreet, and Vishal, another firefighter, were contractual workers, so special permission was required for providing their kin with a regular job.

Manpreet’s father, Malkit Singh said, “We had to go to the municipal corporation offices several times, but at least they provided my daughter with a job, which is appreciable.”

The mayor said, “The process was delayed as the MC had to take special permissions. Manpreet’s sister has been appointed as a clerk and will be deputed to the Zone B office, which is closer to her house in the Mundiyan area.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out