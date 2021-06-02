Players should focus on their game: Haryana sports minister on Sushil’s arrest

Expressing regret over the high-profile murder case of international wrestler Sagar Dhankar in Delhi and arrest of Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar by Delhi Police, Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh on Tuesday said that players should rather focus on their game than getting involved in such matters.

“It’s tragic to see how such a fine sportsman who has brought Olympic glory to the nation twice gets involved in such cases,” the minister, former captain of the Indian national hockey team, added.

He further said that players have a short span of professional life, where they have to struggle, win and prove themselves.

“I would suggest that they focus on their game and practise. That is the only thing that is going to build their careers,” he added.

On preparations for Khelo India Youth Games 2021 where the state will be the host amid the ongoing pandemic, Sandeep said the games are scheduled to begin on November 21.

“We will follow the pattern that will be adopted during the Tokyo Olympics. Even now, the stadiums are closed and all training sessions are confined to online mode to avoid the spread of infection,” he told the reporters.

The Pehowa MLA was in Ambala to attend a social event by an NGO at the City civil hospital, where he also donated ₹2 lakh.