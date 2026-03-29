PM assured uninterrupted supplies of fuel and LPG: Omar

The chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured of uninterrupted supplies of fuel and LPG and reiterated his stand that “people should avoid rumour mongering”. J&K CM Omar Abdullah during the budget session of the state legislative assembly, in Jammu, on Saturday. (PTI)

“The PM held a meeting of CMs of all states except the five poll-bound states regarding the emerging situation on Friday. The cabinet secretary appraised us about the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and West Asia. We have been assured of uninterrupted supplies of essentials including fuel and LPG,” the CM told reporters.

He said that he would also like the people to stop crowding fuel stations. “The people easily start believing rumours and doesn’t want to listen to the government,” he said.

He assured that adequate stocks of essential items, including fuel and LPG, are available in the Union Territory, urging people to remain calm and not heed rumours. “The Government of India has assured us that there is no shortage of any essential items,” he added.

Govt keen to outsource Intl Yoga centre soon: CM

CM Omar on Saturday said that the moment government found players on PPP (public-private partnership) mode, the international Yoga and wellness centre at Mantalai will be made functional.

“The moment we get players on PPP mode, international Yoga and wellness centre will be made functional. The government is keen to make it functional,” he told the House during question hour.

Nearly four years on, the international Yoga and wellness centre, first of its kind in the government sector, made in the picturesque Mantalai of Chenani tehsil in Udhampur district at a cost of ₹100 crores, remains non-operational.

Almost four years ago, the first-of-its-kind facility had come up at Aparna Ashram, which once belonged to controversial godman Dhirendra Brahmachari – the yogic mentor of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Cable Cars not a standalone solution for tourism boost in new destinations

CM Omar said cable cars alone cannot drive tourism growth in the Union Territory’s potential destinations, stressing the need for a comprehensive approach focusing on infrastructure, connectivity and sustainable development.

“There is a tendency to believe that if a similar facility (cable car) is installed elsewhere, tourist inflow will automatically follow. This is a misconception,” Omar, who also holds tourism portfolio, said.

Citing examples, he pointed out that cable car projects in Srinagar, Jammu and Patnitop have not witnessed footfall comparable to Gulmarg.

The CM emphasised that tourism development requires a comprehensive and area-specific strategy.